Celebrities express support for Palestine amid war

Pakistani celebrities have come forward in the support of Palestine after the deadliest clash between Israel and Hamas began.

Hundreds of people have been killed and thousands displaced in the bloody clash.

The showbiz stars of Pakistan, including Saba Qamar, Yumna Zaidi, Armeena Khan and Dananeer Mobeen, took to social media and expressed solidarity with Palestine.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Pakistani star Saba Qamar wrote, “From the River to the Sea, Palestine will be free! InshaAllah”.

In her social media post, actor Armeena Khan said the Palestinians, in her opinion, are the bravest people on planet earth. “Zero support and the entire world against them. My God, I am terrified for the little children about to lose their lives. Sigh…”, she wrote on X.

More than 900 Israelis and Palestinians have been killed in the conflict’s bloodiest escalation in decades which saw Hamas carry out a massive rocket barrage and ground, air and sea offensive on Saturday, with Israel repulsing the attack by pounding Gaza with air strikes.