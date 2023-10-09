Commissioner reviews sanitation drive in Sargodha

SARGODHA - Commissioner Muhammad Ajmal Bhatti expressed dissatisfaction with the progress of the “Ab Gaon Chamkeinge” programme and directed assistant commissioners to take the ownership of the drive or face action.

He made these remarks while chairing a meet­ing regarding the “Ab Gaon Chamkein Ge” at his of­fice here on Sunday.

The commissioner also directed to make village committees active, complete the recruitment pro­cess of watchmen and sanitary workers and send the report of the activities carried out in each vil­lage to his office.

He also directed to install boards on the streets besides the entrances of every village as well as to numbering the houses.

He also issued orders to speed up the anti-en­croachment operation in villages and said that he himself would visit villages and meet people.

The meeting was attended by deputy commis­sioners of all four districts, ADCR Mianwali Osama Hameed and AD Local Government Babar Shehzad Ranjha besides assistant commissioners of the four districts.

EIGHT OUTLAWS ARRESTED

Police arrested eight accused and recovered nar­cotics and weapons from their possession.

Police said here on Sunday that during the on­going drive, they had caught eight criminals and recovered 1.6 kg hashish, 60 liters of liquor, two pistols and two guns.