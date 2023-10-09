Concept of globalisation transforms regional economies: FTO coordinator

ISLAMABAD - Co­ordinator to Federal Tax Om­budsman Meher Kashif Younis Sunday said the concept of globalisation is undergoing a transformation, with region­alism playing an increasingly prominent role. Speaking at a seminar on “Globalisation shifting to Regionalisation”, held under the aegis of Gold Ring Economic Forum, a stra­tegic think tank, he said this shift is driven by a combina­tion of economic, political, and technological factors and it will be fascinating to see how these developments continue to shape world in the coming years. He said globalisation, for decades, has been charac­terised by the interconnected­ness of economies across the world. It brought about a re­markable era of international trade, cultural exchange, and technological advancement, he added. However, as we move further into the 21st century, we are witnessing a noticeable shift in this paradigm, he said, adding that another aspect of this transition was the chang­ing political landscape. Nation­alism and protectionism have gained traction in some parts of the world, challenging the principles of globalisation. Po­litical leaders and policymak­ers are increasingly focusing on domestic priorities, which can sometimes conflict with the global interconnectedness that defined previous decades, he added. Kashif Younis said one of the most significant fac­tors contributing to this shift is the rise of regional trade agree­ments and blocs. Organisa­tions like the European Union, ASEAN, BRICKS and the Afri­can Union are gaining promi­nence and reshaping global trade dynamics, he said, adding that these regional agreements often prioritise intra-regional trade and cooperation over global engagement.