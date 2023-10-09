Monday, October 09, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Concept of globalisation transforms regional economies: FTO coordinator

Concept of globalisation transforms regional economies: FTO coordinator
Agencies
October 09, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - Co­ordinator to Federal Tax Om­budsman Meher Kashif Younis Sunday said the concept of globalisation is undergoing a transformation, with region­alism playing an increasingly prominent role. Speaking at a seminar on “Globalisation shifting to Regionalisation”, held under the aegis of Gold Ring Economic Forum, a stra­tegic think tank, he said this shift is driven by a combina­tion of economic, political, and technological factors and it will be fascinating to see how these developments continue to shape world in the coming years. He said globalisation, for decades, has been charac­terised by the interconnected­ness of economies across the world. It brought about a re­markable era of international trade, cultural exchange, and technological advancement, he added. However, as we move further into the 21st century, we are witnessing a noticeable shift in this paradigm, he said, adding that another aspect of this transition was the chang­ing political landscape. Nation­alism and protectionism have gained traction in some parts of the world, challenging the principles of globalisation. Po­litical leaders and policymak­ers are increasingly focusing on domestic priorities, which can sometimes conflict with the global interconnectedness that defined previous decades, he added. Kashif Younis said one of the most significant fac­tors contributing to this shift is the rise of regional trade agree­ments and blocs. Organisa­tions like the European Union, ASEAN, BRICKS and the Afri­can Union are gaining promi­nence and reshaping global trade dynamics, he said, adding that these regional agreements often prioritise intra-regional trade and cooperation over global engagement.

Mid-term test for Scholz’s coalition at German state polls

Tags:

Agencies

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1696742084.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023