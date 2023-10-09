Concept of globalisation transforms regional economies: FTO coordinator

ISLAMABAD - Coordinator to Federal Tax Ombudsman Meher Kashif Younis Sunday said the concept of globalisation is undergoing a transformation, with regionalism playing an increasingly prominent role. Speaking at a seminar on “Globalisation shifting to Regionalisation”, held under the aegis of Gold Ring Economic Forum, a strategic think tank, he said this shift is driven by a combination of economic, political, and technological factors and it will be fascinating to see how these developments continue to shape world in the coming years. He said globalisation, for decades, has been characterised by the interconnectedness of economies across the world. It brought about a remarkable era of international trade, cultural exchange, and technological advancement, he added. However, as we move further into the 21st century, we are witnessing a noticeable shift in this paradigm, he said, adding that another aspect of this transition was the changing political landscape. Nationalism and protectionism have gained traction in some parts of the world, challenging the principles of globalisation. Political leaders and policymakers are increasingly focusing on domestic priorities, which can sometimes conflict with the global interconnectedness that defined previous decades, he added. Kashif Younis said one of the most significant factors contributing to this shift is the rise of regional trade agreements and blocs. Organisations like the European Union, ASEAN, BRICKS and the African Union are gaining prominence and reshaping global trade dynamics, he said, adding that these regional agreements often prioritise intra-regional trade and cooperation over global engagement.