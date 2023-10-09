Country facing turmoil since Nawaz’s ouster: Maryam

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) organized its third public procession in Lahore within a week to rally public support for the warm welcome of former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif on October 21.
Speaking at a public gathering in constituency NA-135 near Thokar Niaz Baig, Maryam Nawaz, the PML-N chief oraganiser emphasised the significance of Nawaz Sharif’s return. She regarded it as a beacon of hope for Pakistan, noting that the country had faced turmoil since his ouster.
Maryam expressed her confidence that Nawaz Sharif would lead Pakistan out of its current challenges, reaffirming her belief that Pakistan’s progress is intrinsically tied to his leadership. She insisted that without Nawaz Sharif Pakistan could not make progress. She termed her father’s return as the precursor of good times for Pakistan. The chief organizer of PML-N said that Nawaz will once again steer the country out of crises, adding the son of the soil was returning to bring back good times.
Maryam said that person who was returning on October 21 had seen fewer days in power and more hardships. She said the gloom that was overshadowing Pakistan for almost half a decade was now turning into hope. She lamented that if Nawaz Sharif had not been ousted from power in 2017 under what she termed a conspiracy, Pakistan would not be facing current crises. She praised the participants of the rally and remarked on the overwhelming support for Nawaz Sharif’s return.
Maryam Nawaz credited her father with numerous achievements during his tenure as Prime Minister, including initiating the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), expanding Pakistan’s road network, bolstering the country’s nuclear capabilities, and initiating critical development projects. She praised Nawaz Sharif’s economic policies, highlighting that prices for essential commodities like sugar and flour remained stable during his leadership, and the exchange rate for the Pakistani rupee was well-maintained. She claimed that Nawaz’s government delivered medicines to people’s homes. She said Nawaz did not allow inflation to surge during his tenure. Maryam also criticised the 2018 general elections, alleging that Nawaz Sharif’s votes were unfairly robbed and the government ended up with leaders who lacked experience. She referred to the ruling PTI government as the government of clowns. Criticising the governance of PTI, she said those who were supposed to serve remained busy in abusing and making fabricated accusations against the rival parties. Regarding the preparations for Nawaz Sharif’s welcome in Lahore, PML-N women workers organized a Tonga rally, led by former MPA Kanwal Liaquat. The rally featured enthusiastic women party members who pledged to provide Nawaz Sharif with a historic welcome on October 21.