Country facing turmoil since Nawaz’s ouster: Maryam

LAHORE - Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) organized its third public procession in Lahore within a week to rally public support for the warm welcome of former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif on October 21.

Speaking at a public gathering in constituen­cy NA-135 near Thokar Niaz Baig, Maryam Nawaz, the PML-N chief oraganis­er emphasised the signif­icance of Nawaz Sharif’s return. She regarded it as a beacon of hope for Paki­stan, noting that the coun­try had faced turmoil since his ouster.

Maryam expressed her confidence that Nawaz Sharif would lead Pakistan out of its current challeng­es, reaffirming her belief that Pakistan’s progress is intrinsically tied to his leadership. She insisted that without Nawaz Shar­if Pakistan could not make progress. She termed her father’s return as the pre­cursor of good times for Pakistan. The chief orga­nizer of PML-N said that Nawaz will once again steer the country out of crises, adding the son of the soil was returning to bring back good times.

Maryam said that per­son who was returning on October 21 had seen few­er days in power and more hardships. She said the gloom that was overshadowing Pakistan for almost half a de­cade was now turning into hope. She lamented that if Nawaz Sharif had not been ousted from power in 2017 under what she termed a conspiracy, Pakistan would not be facing current cri­ses. She praised the participants of the rally and remarked on the overwhelming support for Nawaz Sharif’s return.

Maryam Nawaz credited her father with numerous achieve­ments during his tenure as Prime Minister, including initiating the China-Pakistan Economic Cor­ridor (CPEC), expanding Paki­stan’s road network, bolstering the country’s nuclear capabili­ties, and initiating critical devel­opment projects. She praised Nawaz Sharif’s economic poli­cies, highlighting that prices for essential commodities like sugar and flour remained stable during his leadership, and the exchange rate for the Pakistani rupee was well-maintained. She claimed that Nawaz’s government de­livered medicines to people’s homes. She said Nawaz did not allow inflation to surge during his tenure. Maryam also criticised the 2018 general elections, alleging that Nawaz Sharif’s votes were unfairly robbed and the govern­ment ended up with leaders who lacked experience. She referred to the ruling PTI government as the government of clowns. Criti­cising the governance of PTI, she said those who were supposed to serve remained busy in abus­ing and making fabricated accu­sations against the rival parties. Regarding the preparations for Nawaz Sharif’s welcome in La­hore, PML-N women workers or­ganized a Tonga rally, led by for­mer MPA Kanwal Liaquat. The rally featured enthusiastic wom­en party members who pledged to provide Nawaz Sharif with a historic welcome on October 21.