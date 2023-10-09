Court to indict PTI chief, Qureshi in cipher case on Oct 17

A special court formed under the Official Secret Act on Monday decided to indict the former prime minister and PTI chief and former foreign minister, Shah Mahmood Qureshi in a cipher case on October 17.

Last month, the FIA submitted challan of the cipher case against the PTI chairman and Vice Chairman Shah Mahmood Qureshi.

Judge Abual Hasnat Zulqarnain heard the case in Adiala Jail under the Official Secrets Act 2023. During today’s hearing, the copies of challan in the case were given to the lawyers of the former prime minister and the former foreign minister.

The court will indict both the PTI leaders on October 17.

Cipher case

The first information report (FIR) was registered on August 15 under the Official Secrets Act. It was registered on the complaint of the Home Secretary.

Former prime minister Imran Khan and former foreign minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi were nominated in the report, while names of former principal secretary Azam Khan and former planning minister Asad Umar were also mentioned.

According to the report, action also will be taken against Azam Khan and Asad Umar after the authorities reached the conclusion that they were also involved in misusing the classified documents.

The FIR stated that the former prime minister and foreign minister distorted the facts of the diplomatic cipher. “A conspiracy was launched to misuse the contents of the cipher to fulfill nefarious purposes”, it added. It further stated that former premier and top diplomat endangered the state interests.

The report claimed that former prime minister asked Azam Khan – the then principal secretary – to “manipulate the contents of cipher”. “The former premier deliberately kept the copy of diplomatic cipher, which was sent to the PM office”, it added.