DC for ensuring sale of fertilisers on govt fixed, factory rate

NAWABSHAH - Deputy Commissioner Zahid Hussain Rind here on Sunday chaired a meeting of officials of Agriculture Department and dealers of agriculture fertilizers to take view of controlling the prices of agriculture fertilisers and its hoarding. The DC stressed on sale of all fertilizers at government and factory rate and said that action would be initiated against dealers found involved in overcharging. He said that economy of the district depends on agriculture and the wheat is an important product of the district that plays an important role in agri produce and also a food security for public. He said that the district administration was taking all possible steps for better output to provide relief to growers. He said that the raiding teams would be constituted by district administration with the cooperation of officials of Agriculture Department to impose fine and seal the shop of dealer found involved in overcharging. He instructed Additional Director Agriculture to form strategy regarding availability of fertilizer, rates fixed by producing companies and to ensure the sale of products at fixed prices and to send the same to DC office so that relief could be provided to growers through instant actions. The DC instructed fertilizer dealers to submit report of present stock of fertilizer and district wise quota supplied to them. He warned that dealers would face action on giving district quota to other districts, hiding the stock and hoarding of fertilizer. Briefing the meeting Additional Director Agriculture Muhammad Ramzan Channa informed that a target of Rabi Crops in the district from September to March was fixed at 2,50,000 acres for which 13,00,000 fertilizer would be required. He said that fertilizer companies were supplying fertilizer to dealers at present however dealers were facing transportation problems of shifting the fertilizer. The fertilizer dealers informed meeting that fertilizer booked as quota at the factory was being stopped in some areas, which required support of district administration to transport the same to its destination easily. The DC ensured that the district quota would be sold to growers at stipulated rate. Additional Deputy Commissioner Didar Ahmed Umrani, Deputy Director Information Ghulam Abbas Goraho, Agriculture Officer Rahib Ali Dhonhro, representatives of FFC, Sona Urea, Engro and Fatima Fertilizer and dealers attended the meeting.