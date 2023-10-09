Monday, October 09, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Death toll of Palestinians killed by Israeli army in Gaza rises to 493: Health Ministry

Death toll of Palestinians killed by Israeli army in Gaza rises to 493: Health Ministry
Anadolu
3:08 PM | October 09, 2023
International

The number of Palestinians killed by the Israeli forces in Gaza has risen to 493, the Gaza-based Health Ministry said on Monday amid ongoing fighting.

It also said the number of injured people surged to 2,751.

The Interior Ministry in Gaza said the Israeli army has "intensified its aggression" on Gaza with hundreds of raids.

The ministry confirmed in a statement that the Israeli targets in Gaza were residential buildings and public facilities including mosques.

The Israeli army, for its part, confirmed it had struck over 500 targets in overnight raids on Gaza, which they claimed were targets belonging to the Hamas and Islamic Jihad groups.

The Gaza-based resistance group Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against Israel early Saturday, firing a barrage of rockets. It said the surprise attack was in response to the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and increased settler violence.

In retaliation, the Israeli army launched Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

Faisalabad man arrested for marrying 10-year-old

At least 700 Israelis have been killed and over 2,300 others wounded in the fighting, according to the Israeli Health Ministry.

Tags:

Anadolu

International

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-09/Lahore/epaper_img_1696830448.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023