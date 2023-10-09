DPO inaugurates Nishan-e-Haider Chowk

SARGODHA - District Police Officer Mu­hammad Faisal Kamran on Sunday inaugurated the “Nishan-e-Haider Chowk” at Major Aziz Bhatii Sha­heed Town. SSP Patrolling Akhtar Abbas Joyia, ASP City Usman Mir, DSP Traffic Ar­shad Gondal, Electronic Me­dia Club Chairman Nadeem Khan and a large number of residents also participated in the ceremony. The DPO said, “Martyrs are our pride, and their sacrifices continue to inspire us. They live in our hearts forever, whether they belong to the armed forces, police or other security agencies.” Electronic Me­dia Club Chairman Nadeem Khan said that the nation would never forget the sac­rifices of martyrs, and mar­tyrdom is a rank bestowed upon the fortunate ones. Later, prayers were offered for the safety and progress of the country.