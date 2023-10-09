E-passport transition

I would like to bring to your atten­tion that the Government of Pak­istan has temporarily ceased the issuance of 100-page passports, as confirmed by the Passport Of­fice. While this may cause inconve­nience, the passport office has ex­pressed regret for any disruptions this might cause.

This decision aligns with the Di­rectorate General’s (DG) of Immi­gration and Passports’ initiative to introduce electronic passports (e-passports) nationwide. The transi­tion to e-passports began in Islam­abad and has since been expanded to all passport offices across the country, following the federal gov­ernment’s introduction of e-pass­ports in June. Under the new fee schedule, the cost for a standard 36-page passport valid for 5 years is set at Rs. 9,000, with an urgent e-passport option available for Rs. 15,000. Additionally, a 72-page e-passport for regular processing will cost Rs. 16,500, while the urgent service will cost Rs. 27,000.

For a 36-page passport with a 10-year validity, the normal fee is Rs. 13,500, and the urgent service costs Rs. 22,500.

Furthermore, a 72-page passport valid for 10 years will incur a stan­dard fee of Rs. 24,750, with an ur­gent processing fee of Rs. 40,500. These fee adjustments came into effect on August 16, 2023, and ap­ply specifically to e-passports. Charges for standard passports will remain unchanged.

We understand the challenges this may pose and appreciate your un­derstanding during this transition period. The government is commit­ted to ensuring a smooth process and efficient service for all citizens.

RAHIM DAD,

Turbat.