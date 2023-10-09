E-passport transition

I would like to bring to your attention that the Government of Pakistan has temporarily ceased the issuance of 100-page passports, as confirmed by the Passport Office. While this may cause inconvenience, the passport office has expressed regret for any disruptions this might cause.
This decision aligns with the Directorate General’s (DG) of Immigration and Passports’ initiative to introduce electronic passports (e-passports) nationwide. The transition to e-passports began in Islamabad and has since been expanded to all passport offices across the country, following the federal government’s introduction of e-passports in June. Under the new fee schedule, the cost for a standard 36-page passport valid for 5 years is set at Rs. 9,000, with an urgent e-passport option available for Rs. 15,000. Additionally, a 72-page e-passport for regular processing will cost Rs. 16,500, while the urgent service will cost Rs. 27,000.
For a 36-page passport with a 10-year validity, the normal fee is Rs. 13,500, and the urgent service costs Rs. 22,500.
Furthermore, a 72-page passport valid for 10 years will incur a standard fee of Rs. 24,750, with an urgent processing fee of Rs. 40,500. These fee adjustments came into effect on August 16, 2023, and apply specifically to e-passports. Charges for standard passports will remain unchanged.
We understand the challenges this may pose and appreciate your understanding during this transition period. The government is committed to ensuring a smooth process and efficient service for all citizens.
RAHIM DAD,
Turbat.