Extortion cases on rise in Karachi again

KARACHI-Extortion cases have increased in Karachi, with 91 cases reported in the first nine months of 2023. The extortion network is believed to be operating from Iran, Dubai, and Afghanistan.

SSP Junaid Sheikh of the Specialized Investigation Unit (SIU) has stated that the extortionists have changed their methods, and are now using strong and organized gangs based abroad. These gangs have formed 5 to 7 groups with the help of local boys.

The boys in the extortion network first gather information about potential targets, including businessmen, small and big traders, shopkeepers, and builders. They then send extortion slips with bullets to their targets, and make threatening calls from abroad.

According to SIU records, 44 of the 91 extortion cases reported in 2023 have been challaned in the courts. Eleven cases have been classified as “A class,” meaning that the evidence is insufficient. Two cases have been classified as “B class,” meaning that they are minor. Ten cases have been classified as “C class,” meaning that they were entered on misunderstanding.

In eight cases, the SIU has completed the investigation and sent back the case file after finding no evidence of extortion. In 16 cases, the police investigation is ongoing. In 45 cases, the police trial is being conducted.

SSP SIU Junaid Shaikh that the local network of extortionists is not very strong or organized, but this year has been very disturbed compared to previous years.

Some of the cases and the arrest of the accused have revealed that the network of extortionists is operating from abroad, with groups being operated from Dubai, Iran, and Afghanistan. These groups have also been caught with the help of modern technology.