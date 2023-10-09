Faisalabad man arrested for marrying 10-year-old

The local police of Faisalabad on Monday arrested a man for marrying a 10-year-old girl.

According to the police officials, an adult male namely Ismail Jatoi married a minor girl who is just 10 years old and currently enrolled in class five.

After receiving the information regarding the child marriage, the local police immediately filed a case against Nikah Khawan, the groom, the girl’s father, as well as the witnesses.

The police team successfully apprehended the groom, while the raids are conducting to arrest the other offenders named in the FIR.