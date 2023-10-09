Fake drug inspector looting pharmacist held

KARACHI -The police arrested a fraudster imposing drug inspector and looting pharmacist in Korangi Town Karachi on Sunday. According to details, the police on complaint of a pharmacist of Awami Colony, launched the operation. The accused visited a medical store at Korangi No. 4 Kallu Chowk, introduced him as Rafiullah Qureshi, drug inspector Korangi and asked the pharmacist to produce the license and to pay registration fee. Over suspicion, the medical store owner called the police which reached the scene and held the fraudster.