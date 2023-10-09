Final of 1st CM Balochistan Women National Inter Provincial Volleyball today 

LAHORE - The final of the 1st CM Balochistan Women National Inter Provin­cial Volleyball Championship will be played today (Monday) as the semifinals were decided on Sunday. In the first semifi­nal, Balochistan Green faced off against KP by 3-0. The second semifinal saw Sindh outpacing Islamabad by 3-1. The matches on the fourth day were graced by the presence of Chief Guest Kamal Ashraf Khan, Senior Vice President of the Balochistan Volleyball Association, who witnessed the intense competi­tion and encouraged the play­ers with his presence.