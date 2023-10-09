Final of 1st CM Balochistan Women National Inter Provincial Volleyball today 

LAHORE - The final of the 1st CM Balochistan Women National Inter Provincial Volleyball Championship will be played today (Monday) as the semifinals were decided on Sunday. In the first semifinal, Balochistan Green faced off against KP by 3-0. The second semifinal saw Sindh outpacing Islamabad by 3-1. The matches on the fourth day were graced by the presence of Chief Guest Kamal Ashraf Khan, Senior Vice President of the Balochistan Volleyball Association, who witnessed the intense competition and encouraged the players with his presence.