Monday, October 09, 2023
Final of 1st CM Balochistan Women National Inter Provincial Volleyball today 

STAFF REPORT
October 09, 2023
LAHORE - The final of the 1st CM Balochistan Women National Inter Provin­cial Volleyball Championship will be played today (Monday) as the semifinals were decided on Sunday. In the first semifi­nal, Balochistan Green faced off against KP by 3-0. The second semifinal saw Sindh outpacing Islamabad by 3-1. The matches on the fourth day were graced by the presence of Chief Guest Kamal Ashraf Khan, Senior Vice President of the Balochistan Volleyball Association, who witnessed the intense competi­tion and encouraged the play­ers with his presence.

STAFF REPORT

