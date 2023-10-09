Fire claims 14 lives in Karnataka

NEW DELHI - At least 14 persons died and several others were in­jured when a fire broke out inside a firecracker store in India’s southern state of Karnataka overnight through Saturday and Sunday, local police said. The fire occurred in the Attibele area of the state capital Bengaluru. The in­jured were admitted to a local hospital. Most of the dead were employees of the store, police said, add­ing that efforts were be­ing made to ascertain the identity of the deceased. The store owner and land owner were blamed for flouting fire-safety norms.