Monday, October 09, 2023
Fire claims 14 lives in Karnataka

Agencies
October 09, 2023
International

NEW DELHI - At least 14 persons died and several others were in­jured when a fire broke out inside a firecracker store in India’s southern state of Karnataka overnight through Saturday and Sunday, local police said. The fire occurred in the Attibele area of the state capital Bengaluru. The in­jured were admitted to a local hospital. Most of the dead were employees of the store, police said, add­ing that efforts were be­ing made to ascertain the identity of the deceased. The store owner and land owner were blamed for flouting fire-safety norms.

Agencies

International

