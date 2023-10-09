Flood-hit families get 30 houses

LARKANA-Keys to 30 single-roomed houses were handed over to flood-hit people of Dodha village in Naushahro Feroz district where majority of the houses were either demolished completely or partially in last year’s devastating torrential rain and flood.

RDO Chairman Munawar Gill and former MPA Syed Sarfraz Shah presented the keys to the new owners of the houses jointly built by the Riverside Development Organisation (RDO) and the Community Organised Relief Effort (CORE) at a special ceremony held at a local hotel in Kandiaro town on Thursday evening. Hundreds of villages in the district were badly affected by the twin disasters in August 2022. The organisation’s consultant Mr Safraz said in a press release that the 30 houses had been constructed in the first phase. The organisation had more in store to make the flood victims comfortable, he said.

The RDO head said that the organisation had also constructed a protective wall around the village to keep it safe in future rain-related disasters. In addition, all the streets of the village had been raised by three feet and drainage system had been laid, he said.