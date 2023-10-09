Gas theft crackdown: Another 91 connections disconnected in Punjab, KP, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD-During the ongoing crackdown against gas pilferers, SNGPL continued raids in Punjab, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Islamabad, disconnecting another 91 connections while imposing fine of Rs5 million and 234 under billing cases processed.

In Lahore, the regional team disconnected 11 connections on illegal use of gas and another five on use of compressor and one FIR has been launched against gas thieves. In Bahawalpur, the regional team disconnected seven connections on use of compressor while another and five under billing cases processed. The company disconnected 10 connections on illegal use of gas while another three connections on the use of compressor, 15 under billing cases have been processed in Multan.

The regional team imposed fine of Rs0.086 million against gas pilferers. In Sheikhupura, five connections were disconnected on illegal use of gas and amount booked of Rs3.445 against gas theft and under billing by the region. In Peshawar and Karak, the company disconnected 17 connections on account of direct use of gas and illegal connections. The regional team also launched two FIRs against gas thieves. In Rawalpindi, the regional team disconnected seven gas connections on direct and illegal use of gas and two under billing cases have been processed. SNGPL’s team in Mardan disconnected one connection owing to illegal use of gas. The team also booked an amount of Rs0.42 million against gas theft.

In Sialkot, the company disconnected one connection on use of compressor, two on illegal use of gas, while another 105 booked against under billing cases. The regional team in Gujranwala disconnected three metres on illegal use of gas and imposed fine of Rs0.468 million against gas theft and under billing cases. In Gujrat, two connection were disconnected on illegal use of gas. The company disconnected 10 connections on illegal use of gas in Islamabad. In Sahiwal, 11 connections were disconnected on illegal use of gas, while another 67 under billing cases have been booked. The regional team in Faisalabad proceeded 37 under billing cases and disconnected four connections on illegal use of gas.