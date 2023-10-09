Monday, October 09, 2023
Girl commits suicide over domestic issue

Agencies
October 09, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

MUZAFFARGARH   -   A young girl alleg­edly committed suicide by hanging herself with fan over unknown domestic dispute. According to Res­cue officials, a 22 years old girl namely Bharawan Mai w/o Muhammad Shahzad resident of Basti Mohana Wali had domestic issue on which she hanged with fan by tiding rope around her neck and committed suicide. Upon receiving the information Rescue team rushed to the spot and shifted the body to district headquarters hospital for autopsy. Police crime scene unit collected the evidences from the site and legal ac­tion launched.

Agencies

