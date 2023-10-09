Giving polls date not mandate of caretaker regime: Solangi

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Federal Minister for Information and Broad­casting Murtaza Solangi has said that it was not the mandate and responsibili­ty of caretaker government to give date for general elec­tions in the country.

Talking to WE News on Sunday, the minister said the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) was an auton­omous constitu­tional in­stitution, and since the day, he took oath as minister, he was in constant contact with the ECP.

The minister said he had full faith and confidence in the capability and lead­ership of the ECP, and the elections would be held on the date announced by the Election Commission. To a question he said that Paki­stan People’s Party was one of the major political par­ties of the country. “We are going through the phase of election and during the envi­ronment of election, any par­ty and its leadership had the freedom to give their stand on any important issue”, he maintained.

Murtaza Solangi said that media in Pakistan enjoyed freedom and the courts were also free, adding all regis­tered political parties had equal opportunities.

The Election Commission of Pakistan and caretaker government would ensure equal opportunities for all political parties in the up­coming elections, he add­ed. The minister stated that there was no ban on PTI as a political party. Replying to a question, he said that the process of privatization was not initiated by caretaker government, previous par­liament and its elected gov­ernment decided to privatize various entities.

“We are bound to imple­ment the decisions of the previous parliament and the previous government,” Murta­za Solangi opined. The minis­ter stressed the need for ref­ormation in the institutions. Answering a question, he said that public broadcasters were considered essential services, and as they were institutions of compulsory national service they were supported by the state worldwide.

He said he was against privat­ization of public broadcasters which was as a matter of prin­ciple and ideologically wrong. However, the minister said that public broadcasters should not have such people who do not belong to today’s mod­ern broadcasting mechanisms. When asked about fundamen­tal changes in national broad­casters, he said making such de­cisions was not included in the mandate of the caretaker gov­ernment. Answering a question about deadline given for depor­tation of illegal immigrants liv­ing in Pakistan, he said those who lecture Pakistan on human rights should check their own record on human rights.

The minister said no other country in the world had host­ed as many refugees during past over four decades as Pa­kistan has done. The countries could not survive with soft bor­ders with anybody entering in its territory without documen­tation and living freely and pre­pare fake passports and identi­ty cards, he said. The minister said that the people residing il­legally in the country should voluntarily leave the country by October 31. After October 31, he added such illegal foreigners would be forcibly evicted from the country. “Our aim is to de­fend our state and our citizens.Our primary responsibility is to defend our citizens and secure our national borders,” he re­marked. The minister said Paki­stan only wanted deportation of illegal immigrants from its soil and the country would no lon­ger allow anyone crossing the border and living here without fulfilling legal requirements

He said that Nawaz Sharif’s return had nothing to do with caretaker government. The minister acknowledged that Nawaz Sharif was the leader of one of Pakistan’s largest polit­ical parties and he did not flee the country illegally. He said that on return of Nawaz Shar­if law would take its course and Constitution of Pakistan will be abided by. To a ques­tion about who would run the PTI election campaign, he said it was internal matter of that party. The minister said that history was the witness that political parties conducted their election campaigns even in difficult circumstances and there was no restriction on PTI in that regard.