Govt urged to reduce POL prices amid rupee gain: Anjum Nisar

KARACHI-The Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry’ Businessmen Panel (BMP) has called on the government to make a substantive redcution in petroleum products following a huge cut in the global oil market by almost $9 per barrel and an immense recovery of the rupee to ease inflation to 27% in Oct, which has been hovering at around 31%.

Former president FPCCI and Chairman Businessmen Panel, Mian Anjum Nisar observed that the Pakistani rupee appreciated 2.7% to Rs283/dollar compared with the previous fortnight’s average of Rs292/ a dollar. In the same way, the price of petrol plummeted by 15% to $84.3 per barrel in the international market compared with last fortnight’s average of $99.3. The international price of high-speed diesel dipped by 10% to $110.6 per barrel compared with last fortnight’s average of $122.3.