Humanity is like a profession. If you are interested in your profession, you can improve; oth­erwise, you cannot. Everyone is aware of the state of the country. The next day is often worse than the previous one. So, we must help each other in this critical condition. If we don’t help each other, every­one knows that no one will help us. It depends on you and how much you help others. Now, I come to my last point. For whom I have raised this topic. Before starting, I will try to explain it better.

Humanity refers to the collective qualities, characteristics, and attri­butes that define human beings as a species. It encompasses the qualities of compassion, empathy, kindness, and understanding that humans can show towards one another. It also encompasses the shared hu­man experiences, achievements, and struggles throughout history. Humanity is often associated with moral and ethical values that pro­mote the well-being and dignity of all individuals, regardless of their background or circumstances. It’s a concept that reflects the inherent interconnectedness and shared re­sponsibility among humans to cre­ate a better world. Humanity can re­fer to the entire human race or the quality of being humane, compas­sionate, and considerate towards others. It encompasses the shared experiences, culture, and history of human beings, as well as the mor­al and ethical values that guide our interactions and behavior. Human­ity is often associated with notions of empathy, kindness, and a sense of responsibility towards the well-being of others and the planet as a whole. It’s a fundamental aspect of what it means to be human.

ZAIN UL ABDIN JARWAR,

Larkana.