IHC hears PTI chief’s petition seeking suspension of trial court’s verdict in gifts case today

ISLAMABAD-The Islamabad High Court (IHC) will Monday (today) conduct hearing of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman’s petition seeking suspension of the trial court’s verdict in the Toshakhana case.

A division bench of the IHC comprising Chief Justice of IHC Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Babar Sattar will take Imran Khan’s petition seeking “rectification” of its August 28 order, through which the court had suspended the sentence awarded to the former prime minister in the gift repository case. The petition also seeks to name the state as respondent in the case.

The IHC bench will also hear the objections raised by the court’s registrar office to the petition.

The PTI chairman moved the petition through his counsel Sardar Latif Khosa Advocate and cited the District Election Commission Islamabad as respondent.

In the petition, he prayed to the court that instant application may be allowed and while exercising the powers under Section 561-4 Cr.P.C. the omission of not recording the contention of the learned Counsel for the petitioner with regard to the suspension of impugned judgment dated 05.08.2023 may be rectified and “in consequence whereof, operation of impugned judgment dated 05.08.2023 may very graciously be ordered to be suspended/ stayed till final decision of the appeal in the interest of justice.”

He also prayed that the petitioner may be allowed to array/ implead “The State” as party/ Respondent N0.2 in the memo of appeal and he may also be allowed to file amended meno of appeal accordingly.

In the plea, the counsel contended that they had requested the IHC to completely suspend the trial court verdict that had convicted his client in the Toshakhana case. However, he added that the IHC in its August 28 verdict only suspended the sentence of the PTI chief and not the trial court order.

He contended, “That it is settled principle of law that inherent powers of High Court are very wide and undefinable. High Court can make all such orders to do real and substantial justice and it is a fit case to exercise the powers under Section 561-A Cr.P.C. as the omission in not recording the contentions of the learned counsel for the applicant/ appellant at the bar praying for suspension of the impugned order dated 05.08.2023 and subsequent non mentioning of the same in the order dated 28.08.2023 is an omission floating on the face of the order.”

The petition further contended that Khan’s “rights” faced “serious prejudice” because of the non-suspension of the trial court verdict as ECP barred him from contesting elections.

It added, “However, the same has caused serious prejudice to the rights of the applicant/ appellant as he has been disqualified from contesting election by the ECP’s Notification dated 08.08.2023 on the basis of the impugned order of conviction/ sentence, hence, the interest of justice demands that the omission stated heretofore may be rectified by exercising the powers under Section 561-A Cr.P.C. and the operation of impugned order may very graciously be ordered to be suspended/ stayed till final decision of the appeal.”

The petition further stated that the disqualification order by the ECP was issued in “haste” despite the conviction not attaining “finality.”

It continued that the animosity against the petitioner was not confined in getting his conviction, disqualification from contesting election but attempts are being made to remove him from head of party and even proceedings to take away the symbol and throw him out of the arena of general elections being a largest party in Pakistan, the entire leadership of PTI is either incarcerated or amongst the missing persons beside hundreds of false cases registered against loyalist resulting in incarceration and unending ordeal.

Therefore, the petition urged the court to suspend the verdict in the “interest of justice”.