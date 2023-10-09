India start home World Cup campaign with crucial win over Australia 

CHENNAI - India registered a six-wicket triumph over Australia to start their home ICC World Cup 2023 campaign on Sunday.

The match witnessed Virat Kohli and KL Rahul displaying nerves of steel as they guided India through a jittery run chase. India’s spin-heavy bowl­ing attack had earlier impressed by bundling out the five-time champions, Australia, for a mod­est total of 199 with just three deliveries left in the innings. However, India’s chase began on a shockingly shaky note, with three of their top four batters dismissed for ducks within the first two overs—an unprece­dented event in ODI history.

Despite the early setbacks, Vi­rat Kohli, who was given a life­line by Mitchell Marsh on 12, showcased his class by crafting a superb innings of 85, steer­ing India towards victory. His partner in the crucial 165-run fourth-wicket partnership, KL Rahul, played a chanceless knock of 97 not out as India suc­cessfully reached the target in 41.2 overs.

India captain Rohit Sharma acknowledged the rough start, saying, “We didn’t want to start our innings like that. You have to give credit to the Aussies. There were some loose shots, but that happens... Credit to Virat and KL for creating that match-winning partnership.”

Australia, on the other hand, would be disappointed with their batting performance, as no batsman managed to reach the fifty-run mark, despite decent starts by David Warner (41) and Steve Smith (46). The Indian spin trio, consisting of Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja, ap­plied the pressure, making boundaries hard to come by.

Kuldeep Yadav played a piv­otal role, breaking the 69-run partnership by taking a crucial return catch to dismiss Warner. Jadeja further dented Australia’s middle order, claiming three wickets for just 28 runs. As Aus­tralia struggled to post a com­petitive total, Mitchell Starc’s late cameo of 28 runs proved in­strumental in taking them close to the 200 mark.

In response, India faced a challenging chase, with Josh Hazlewood delivering a double-wicket maiden over at the start. Kohli, however, held firm and absorbed the pressure, while Rahul provided momentum with well-timed boundaries. Kohli eventually fell to Hazle­wood, but Rahul’s resilience en­sured India’s victory, sealing the match with a second six.

Australia’s Pat Cummins ex­pressed regret over falling short, stating, “We were at least 50- odd runs short. It was going to be tough defending 200 on that wicket. Their spinners in par­ticular made it tough out there.”