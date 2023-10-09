Internet shutdown for a day costs Pakistan Rs1.3b in direct loss

ISLAMABAD - The closure of internet services for just 24 hours results in a di­rect loss of Rs 1.3 billion, which equates to a staggering 0.57 per­cent of the daily GDP average for the nation. In a recent study conducted by the Pakistan Insti­tute of Development Economics (PIDE), startling revelations have emerged regarding the economic impact of internet shutdowns in Pakistan. PIDE estimates show that the closure of internet ser­vices for just 24 hours results in a direct loss of Rs 1.3 billion, which equates to a staggering 0.57 percent of the daily GDP av­erage for the nation.

This revelation is part of PIDE’s research infographic titled “The Economic Cost of In­ternet Closure” and highlights the severe consequences of in­ternet shutdowns on the Paki­stani economy. According to Dr Nadeem ul Haque, Vice Chancel­lor of the Pakistan Institute of Development Economics (PIDE), and Mohammad Shaaf Najib, Re­search Fellow at PIDE, the inter­net has become a fundamental necessity in modern times. How­ever, Pakistan’s internet infra­structure lags behind in terms of both quality and coverage.

The recent internet closure in various parts of Pakistan has had a profound impact on multiple sectors, leading to substantial financial losses and operational challenges. Online cab services, online food delivery services, freelancers, transport companies, and postal services have all been severely affected by the prolonged disruption of internet services. The PIDE Infographic shows that online Cab Services, a cornerstone of modern transportation, saw a staggering 97 percent reduction in the number of rides on days when the internet has been closed down. This significant downturn equates to a loss of PKR 29 to 32 million for the industry per day. Similarly, Online Food Delivery Services suffered a 75 percent re­duction in the number of orders, translating into a substantial daily loss of Rs 135 million.

Meanwhile, the freelance com­munity, which contributes sig­nificantly to Pakistan’s economy, has also felt the brunt of internet disruptions. Denial of orders to Pakistan-based freelance work­ers resulted in over $1.3 million loss of revenue, equaling Rs 390 million, impacting livelihoods of many and the national economy as a whole too. Besides, suspen­sion of 3G/4G services for a sin­gle day causes a loss of Rs 450 million to the telecommunica­tion sector alone. Furthermore, PIDE had earlier estimated the economic costs of protests to be around 2.0% of the GDP. Closure of economic activity either through protests or due to closure of internet services contributes a significant loss to economic activity in the coun­try. PIDE has been a consistent advocate for “Internet for All” and believes that the govern­ment must prioritize immediate nationwide internet coverage. Additionally, regulatory mea­sures should be introduced to encourage telecommunication companies to expand internet access across the country. Spec­trum auctions should be geared towards ensuring universal internet coverage rather than solely as a means of generating revenue. The Internet is a criti­cal tool for facilitating economic transactions and business op­erations. It is disheartening to note that internet shutdowns in Pakistan, often for arbitrary rea­sons, disrupt essential economic activities, said the study.