Israel imposes lockdown on West Bank

The Israeli army declared a comprehensive closure of the West Bank on Sunday.

The army also closed the entrances to a number of towns with iron gates, earth mounds and cement blocks, according to an Anadolu correspondent.

It established military checkpoints in several locations while closing all shops in the towns located on main streets that settlers use.

The army also closed the main entrances to the cities of Ramallah and Al-Bireh as well as all entrances to the city of Nablus.

The Israeli army is firing on every vehicle that tries to reach the entrance to the town of Beita, south of Nablus, eyewitnesses told Anadolu.

Hamas launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood on Saturday and said the surprise attack was in response to the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and increased settler violence. It said it fired rockets and captured many Israelis.

In turn, the Israeli army initiated Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.