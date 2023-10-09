JUI-F to observe Palestine solidarity day

JUI-F leader Maulana Fazlur Rehman announced his party would express solidarity with the people of Palestine across the country next Friday.

Israel battered Gaza on Sunday after suffering its bloodiest attack in decades, when Hamas fighters rampaged through Israeli towns killing 600 and abducting dozens more, as the spiralling violence threatened a major new Middle East war.

The JUI-F chief said that his party always stood by Palestinian and the recent incident destroyed Israel’s defence system and their arrogance.

He said that a meeting of the OIC should be called and all Islamic countries should determine their position keeping in view the current critical situation.

“We have always been supporting the cause of Palestine and would continue doing so in the future. However, the international community must have to take notice of the atrocities committed by the Israeli forces against the poor Palestinian,” the JUI-F leader reiterated.