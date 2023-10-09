Karachi witnesses sharp increase in street crimes

KARACHI - Street crimes, robberies, and murders continued in Karachi in the month of September, despite the appointment of a new IG Sindh and Karachi Police Chief. According to the data of the Citizens-Police Liaison Committee (CPLC), citizens were deprived of 207 vehicles, 5,399 motorcycles, and 2,464 mobile phones in street crimes during the month. 62 people were also killed in the city during the same period. The CPLC report also revealed that the number of motorcycles stolen in September was the highest in the last 30 days. The report also highlighted the fact that the middle class was the most affected by street crimes, as they were the ones who were most likely to be robbed of their motorcycles and mobile phones. Despite the police claiming to have arrested a number of street criminals and other criminals in alleged encounters, the crime rate in Karachi remains high. Citizens are still not safe in their homes, streets, shops, and offices.The police authorities need to take more concrete measures to curb street crimes in Karachi. They should also focus on improving the law and order situation in the city so that citizens can feel safe and secure.