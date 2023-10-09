LESCO detects 407 power pilferers on 31st day of anti-power theft campaign

LAHORE - Lahore Electric Sup­ply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 407 connections from where the customers were pilfering electric­ity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Oka­ra) on the 31st day of the grand anti-power theft campaign.

The LESCO spokes­man told the media here Sunday that the company had also far submitted FIR appli­cations against 405 electricity thieves, out of which 193 FIRs had been reg­istered in respective police stations, while 43 accused had been arrested. Grand an­ti-power theft opera­tions against electric­ity thieves are being conducted on the di­rectives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Exec­utive Officer (CEO) En­gineer Shahid Haider was supervising these operations. The LE­SCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO of­ficers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.

On the 31st consecu­tive day (Oct. 08) of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokes­man added, large agri­cultural and commer­cial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also dis­connected and charged with detection units. Among the seized con­nections were 03 in­dustrial, 18 commer­cial, 09 agricultural and 377 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 1,458,233 units as detection bill amount­ing to Rs36.535m. He explained that LESCO charged Rs4.928m detection bill against 88,000 units to an elec­tricity pilferer on Davis Road Lahore.