LESCO detects 407 power pilferers on 31st day of anti-power theft campaign

LAHORE - Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) detected a total of 407 connections from where the customers were pilfering electricity in all its circles of five districts (Lahore, Sheikhupura, Nankana Sahib, Kasur and Okara) on the 31st day of the grand anti-power theft campaign.
The LESCO spokesman told the media here Sunday that the company had also far submitted FIR applications against 405 electricity thieves, out of which 193 FIRs had been registered in respective police stations, while 43 accused had been arrested. Grand anti-power theft operations against electricity thieves are being conducted on the directives of the Federal Power Division and the LESCO Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Engineer Shahid Haider was supervising these operations. The LESCO chief vowed that the operations would continue without discrimination until the complete end of electricity theft. The electricity pilferers as well as the LESCO officers and employees who facilitate them are also being brought to justice.
On the 31st consecutive day (Oct. 08) of the anti-power theft campaign, the spokesman added, large agricultural and commercial consumers were also found involved in electricity theft and all of them were also disconnected and charged with detection units. Among the seized connections were 03 industrial, 18 commercial, 09 agricultural and 377 domestic, and all these connections were disconnected and charged with a total of 1,458,233 units as detection bill amounting to Rs36.535m. He explained that LESCO charged Rs4.928m detection bill against 88,000 units to an electricity pilferer on Davis Road Lahore.