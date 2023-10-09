Monday, October 09, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Mahfil-e-Milad organised at GCWUS

Agencies
October 09, 2023
Regional, Multan, Newspaper

SIALKOT  -  A Mahfil-e-Milad Mustafa (Peace Be Upon Him) was organized at Government College Women Uni­versity Sialkot (GCWUS). 

Vice Chancellor (VC) GCWUS Prof. Dr. Zarin Fati­ma Rizvi attended the event as the special guest.

The GCWUS Seerat Chair, Department of Arabic and Islamic Studies and Director of Student Affairs had organised it. The event started with the reci­tation of the Holy Quran. Addressing the partici­pants, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Zarin Fatima Rizvi said that the life of Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) was the best example for seeking guidance in all spheres of life.

She said that the love for the Prophet (PBUH) is the first condition of the faith, the fulfillment of which is not possible without acting on the teach­ing of the Prophet (Peace Be Upon Him). She ad­vised the students to adopt the character of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

Mid-term test for Scholz’s coalition at German state polls

At the end of the event, she congratulated the chairperson of the Institute of Arabic and Islamic Studies, all students and the management for the successful organisation of the event.

Later, she and Azhra Sabtain of the Alumni Ex­ecutive Body also awarded certificates to the or­ganisers and students.

Tags:

Agencies

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1696742084.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023