Major among two martyred, five terrorists killed in Zhob IBO

Major and havaldar of the Pakistan Army were martyred in an exchange of fire with terrorists in general area Sambaza, Zhob district, said ISPR.

In retaliation, the military’s media wing, said that the security forces gunned down five terrorists. An intelligence-based operation was launched in general area Sambaza, Zhob district, on reported presence of terrorists, said ISPR.

However, in exchange of fire, Major Syed Ali Raza Shah (31), resident of Sargodha district, who was leading the operation from the front, and Havaldar Nisar Ahmed (38), resident of Vehari district, embraced martyrdom.

“Security forces of Pakistan are indebted & proud of our brave men and pay homage to their chivalry and sacrifices for the motherland, which further strengthens our resolve to uproot the menace of terrorism from the country,” said ISPR.

Sanitisation of the surrounding areas is being conducted to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area, the statement concluded.

