MDCAT cheating scandal

Education is a pillar of success. It plays a vital role in the upbringing of a nation. However, recent disappointing and corrupt practice reports have been received from KP that the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) paper was leaked and sold to many people at an exorbitant price, resulting in the apprehension of many candidates.
The test was conducted by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council (PMDC), with 180,534 aspirants appearing in the test. The test venues were both national and international, with two international venues hosting 382 candidates and the remaining candidates appearing in 31 cities in Pakistan. The problem started when many candidates came forward to complain that some students were using wireless Bluetooth devices for cheating. The police received similar reports that the paper would be leaked via Bluetooth. During the test, a search operation was conducted, and many Bluetooth devices were recovered from candidates. The police have lodged FIRs against many students. Consequently, 10 candidates were arrested in Dera Ismail Khan, and 43 were arrested in Peshawar.
More than 250 people have been arrested all over Pakistan, including 20 female candidates. Some of those apprehended have confirmed that they paid 2.5 million rupees, while others mentioned paying 4 million rupees for the paper. Some sources have confirmed that more than 1500 students used the same Bluetooth devices in different halls. The devices that were recovered were designed by a Chinese company for espionage and are priced at 30k to 35k in Pakistan. Dr. Faisal, a member of the Young Doctor Association, has confirmed that 200 students scored more than 180 marks in the test, and 1000 students achieved high marks due to cheating. Now, many students are demanding speedy justice from higher authorities. The Peshawar High Court has restricted PMDC from announcing the results until the initial report of the committee. The committee has confirmed cheating and rigging in the examination.
The government must address this issue, hold those responsible accountable, and take appropriate action. The test should be re-conducted on a priority basis to ensure merit and transparency for the future of the nation.
SHAMIN HUMAYUN,
Mirpurkhas.