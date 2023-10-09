MDCAT cheating scandal

Education is a pillar of success. It plays a vital role in the up­bringing of a nation. However, re­cent disappointing and corrupt practice reports have been re­ceived from KP that the Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) paper was leaked and sold to many people at an exorbi­tant price, resulting in the appre­hension of many candidates.

The test was conducted by the Pakistan Medical and Dental Coun­cil (PMDC), with 180,534 aspirants appearing in the test. The test ven­ues were both national and inter­national, with two internation­al venues hosting 382 candidates and the remaining candidates ap­pearing in 31 cities in Pakistan. The problem started when many candidates came forward to com­plain that some students were us­ing wireless Bluetooth devices for cheating. The police received sim­ilar reports that the paper would be leaked via Bluetooth. During the test, a search operation was con­ducted, and many Bluetooth de­vices were recovered from can­didates. The police have lodged FIRs against many students. Con­sequently, 10 candidates were ar­rested in Dera Ismail Khan, and 43 were arrested in Peshawar.

More than 250 people have been arrested all over Pakistan, includ­ing 20 female candidates. Some of those apprehended have confirmed that they paid 2.5 million rupees, while others mentioned paying 4 million rupees for the paper. Some sources have confirmed that more than 1500 students used the same Bluetooth devices in different halls. The devices that were recovered were designed by a Chinese compa­ny for espionage and are priced at 30k to 35k in Pakistan. Dr. Faisal, a member of the Young Doctor Asso­ciation, has confirmed that 200 stu­dents scored more than 180 marks in the test, and 1000 students achieved high marks due to cheat­ing. Now, many students are de­manding speedy justice from high­er authorities. The Peshawar High Court has restricted PMDC from announcing the results until the initial report of the committee. The committee has confirmed cheating and rigging in the examination.

The government must address this issue, hold those responsible accountable, and take appropriate action. The test should be re-con­ducted on a priority basis to ensure merit and transparency for the fu­ture of the nation.

SHAMIN HUMAYUN,

Mirpurkhas.