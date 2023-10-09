Mickey Arthur says he has inside knowledge of ‘dangerous’ Sri Lanka 

HYDERABAD - Pakistan team’s Director Mickey Arthur has said that he is aware of Sri Lanka’s ‘strengths and weaknesses’ after having spent two years at the helm of his Asian rivals.

Former champions Paki­stan and Sri Lanka will lock horns at the World Cup in Hy­derabad on Tuesday. “Yeah, I know their strengths and weaknesses so we will have plans put in place for all of them,” Arthur said. “They are a dangerous side so we will have to be at our best to beat them.” Pakistan beat the Netherlands by 81 runs in Hyderabad on Friday to kick start their World Cup cam­paign. Pakistan recovered from 38-3 before posting a challenging 286 with fifties from Saud Shakeel and Mo­hammad Rizwan. They then bowled out the Netherlands for 205 in 41 overs.

“I enjoyed the first win even though it wasn´t a great performance,” admitted Ar­thur. “But we did enough to win and when the game was on the line we had players standing up.”

Pakistan are likely to keep the same line-up for Tues­day’s World Cup match, giv­ing another chance to out of form opener Fakhar Zaman who scored just 12 against the Netherlands.”I am not wor­ried about his form, he is a good player and is just one in­nings away from a big score,” said Arthur of the only Paki­stan batsman to have made a double century in ODI cricket.

Undone by South Africa’s record-shattering 428-5 in their opening game on Satur­day in New Delhi before los­ing by 102 runs, 1996 cham­pions Sri Lanka will take confidence from their bat­tling reply. Sri Lanka will also be buoyed by their two wick­et win against Pakistan last month that propelled them to the Asia Cup final in Colom­bo. Skipper Dasun Shanaka admitted his side has been hampered by the loss of three frontline bowlers. Dushman­tha Chameera and Wanindu Hasaranga were ruled out of the tournament completely through injury while Ma­heesh Theekshana remains with the squad but sidelined with a hamstring injury.

“It was tough to manage things without three key bowlers, but that is part of the game,” said Shanaka after the South Africa match. “I am hap­py with the positive intent we showed with the bat and the first ten overs with the ball were good too.” Kusal Men­dis hit a whirlwind 42-ball 76, with eight glorious sixes, while Charith Asalanka (79) and Shanaka (68) frustrated the South African attack be­fore Sri Lanka were dismissed for 326 in 44.5 overs.