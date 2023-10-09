 Nadeem and Shah Jahan elected President and Secretary AFP 

LAHORE - Nadeem Aftab Sindhu and Col Shah Jahan Mir (R) have been elected as President and Sec­retary General respectively of Athletics Federation of Paki­stan (AFP) for a term of next four years. The General Coun­cil meeting of AFP was held here under the chairmanship of Maj Gen Muhammad Akram Sahi (R). The representatives of provincial associations (Punjab, Baluchistan, Khy­ber Pakhtunkhwa and Sindh), regional associations of AJK, Gilgit-Baltistan and Islamabad besides Pakistan Army, Paki­stan Air Force, Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Wapda and HEC were present in the meeting, where new officials of the AFP were unanimously elected for the next four years. Gen Sahi will be the Chairman of AFP while Nadeem Aftab Sindhu has been elected President and Shah Ja­han Secretary AFP. The other office-bearers include SVP Wa­jahat Hussain; VPs Imdadul­lah Memon, Qaiser Mehmood Khan, Mehboob Dawood Vihra, Engr Saif Salam Afridi, Nabil Ahmed Rana, Shahida Khanum, Noreen Sati, Treasurer Shahina Ishtiaq, Joint Secretaries Has­nain Syed and Niblah Kamran, Associate Secretary Ch Asghar Ali Gul. Other members of the executive committee include SQL Salman Ch, Mumtazul Haque, Azhar Samdani, Rashid Mahmood Butt, Syed Jamal Hussain, Syed Zainul Abedin, Sikandar Mirza, Sami Rizvi, Salma Fayyaz, Manza Ayesha, Syeda Tarim Jamal and Humira Mehmood Khan.