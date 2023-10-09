Nasser Bagh restoration in final stage

LAHORE - Res­toration of the historical Nass­er Bagh on The Mall to its for­mer glory has entered its final stages. According to a spokes­person for the Parks and Hor­ticulture Authority (PHA), the authority has installed lush green grass, colorful flower beds and floodlights in the park, which spans over 100 ka­nals. Nestled between Lower Mall and Kutchery Road, the British-era park neighbours Government College, Punjab University, and the Town Hall. It is frequented by locals seek­ing a quick respite from the hustle of urban life. The park, known as Band Stand Garden due to military band perfor­mances during the Raj, had been in need of a visual up­grade, according to residents who had requested govern­ment support in this regard. Acting on the instructions of Director General Muhammad Tahir Wattoo, the PHA started its renovation. Additionally, the park’s fountain has been revitalised, and preventive measures against dengue, such as the application of anti-larva medicine, have been imple­mented. Its boundary wall has also been removed to provide a “fresh visual experience,” the spokesperson added. Sepa­rately, as part of its beautifica­tion plan to enhance the visual appeal of the provincial capi­tal, the authority has complet­ed work to refurbish The Mall. It has, among other measures, planted grass along a six-kilometer-long and 30-foot-wide stretch from the Charing Cross to the Mian Mir Bridge. The department is also in the process of planting more trees and installing colorful flower beds along the canal ahead of the winter. These beds will be raised from the ground for better visibility, the spokes­person said. “The PHA is de­termined to transforming La­hore into a city of gardens and flowers in the truest sense of the word,” he added.