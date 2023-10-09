No complaint redresseral mechanism for common consumers amid rise in electricity tariff

ISLAMABAD-While the electricity tariff in the country has sky rocketed, there seems to be no complaint redresseral mechanism for the common consumers of Discos as they are facing difficulties in getting new connections, replacement of defective meters and over billing.

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) has also received complaints regarding the involvement of its officials in providing connections to illegal housing societies and buildings, official source told The Nation.

While Ministry of Energy and NEPRA are frequently increasing the electricity tariff, taking it to the highest level in the south Asia, there is no focus on resolving the basic problems faced by the electricity consumers, various stakeholders told the scribe.

Officially every Disco has a complaint cell, but in practical no one help you if you don’t use approach from the high level officers of Discos, NEPRA or Ministry of Energy.

IESCO, which is being considered one of the best Discos across Pakistan, is worst in the redressral of the consumers complaints related to faulty meters, overbilling and installation of new meters.

There are also complaints against IESCO officials for providing connections to illegal housing societies in its service areas.

Spokesman IESCO, Raja Asim, when contacted said that they have received complaints against some officials and they have been suspended. However, none of the IESCO officials had been terminated from job for providing connections to illegal housing societies or buildings. He said that there is zero tolerance policy of the company in this regard.

Similarly, consumers are facing difficulties in replacing their defective meters, resolving overbilling issues and installing new meters

“I have a defective meter and reported it three weeks ago to Iesco, and since then I am trying to reach the concerned SDO but no success,” an IESCO consumer told the scribe.

“Even I have contacted the Company’s headquarter, but no luck there either,” he said.

Another consumer who received the table electricity bill, told the scribe, “In July, I installed new electricity meter in my two bedroom house, I didn’t receive any bills for two months and finally when I received the three months bill I was shocked that they charged me 2000 units with Rs 42/unit and over Rs100,000 electricity bill. There was no picture of the meter reading either,” he said.

It is very hard to get a new electricity connection in IESCO too.

The scribe contacted spokesperson IESCO, Asim, and sent him written questions. The spokesman was asked that why consumers are receiving electricity bills sans meter reading pictures?

Instead of denying the manual metering by the company’s official, the spokesman replied, that 95 percent of the company’s billing is accurate, while there is only three to four percent chances of error in reading due to faulty meters or other issues. However, he said that starting 2024, they will introduce AMI meters which will increase the accuracy to 100 percent.

When asked that how long it takes to restore connection of consumers after paying the outstanding bill? The spokesman said that when a consumer pays the dues and reconnection fee, the connection needs to be restored in one day.

Regarding timeframe for the replacement of defective meters, the spokesman didn’t reply.

MoE has received complaints against IESCO for providing transformers and meters to illegal housing societies, is it in your notice? If yes, then what actions have been taken against IESCO official involved in providing connections to illegal housing societies?He said that some officials have been suspended by the company.

Regarding delay in providing new connections, the spokesman said that there was some delay in the provision of new conections owing to unavailability of meters caused by the LCs issue, however, the issue has now been resolved.

When asked, why the recovery drive is slow in IESCO region as compared to other Punjab based Discos? the spokesman said that it is going well and so far Rs 335 million have been recovered. However, he said that the quantum of the IESCO recovery is small as the company’s consumers are good and paying their bills on time.