Monday, October 09, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

 NPO to organise Boost Business Workshop on Oct 12

 NPO to organise Boost Business Workshop on Oct 12
Agencies
October 09, 2023
Business

LAHORE - The National Productivity Organi­zation (NPO) will organise a workshop, webinar on “Boost Business Efficiency through Waste Control and Recycling” on October 12 (Thursday). The purpose of training workshop is to equip top line executives with latest management tools to understand the marketing, financial and production ex­cellence, NPO official sources told media on Sunday. The webinar/ workshop has been designed for production man­agers, inventory managers, ma­terial managers, supply chain managers, store managers, production executives and in­ventory executives. The work­shop provides information related to marketing efficiency, financial excellence, operations excellence, quality and produc­tivity and business efficiency. It also highlights big data and industry 4.0, descriptive data analytics, diagnostics data ana­lytics, predictive data analytics, prescriptive data analytics and innovative kaizen circles.

Mid-term test for Scholz’s coalition at German state polls

Tags:

Agencies

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1696742084.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023