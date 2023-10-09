 NPO to organise Boost Business Workshop on Oct 12

LAHORE - The National Productivity Organi­zation (NPO) will organise a workshop, webinar on “Boost Business Efficiency through Waste Control and Recycling” on October 12 (Thursday). The purpose of training workshop is to equip top line executives with latest management tools to understand the marketing, financial and production ex­cellence, NPO official sources told media on Sunday. The webinar/ workshop has been designed for production man­agers, inventory managers, ma­terial managers, supply chain managers, store managers, production executives and in­ventory executives. The work­shop provides information related to marketing efficiency, financial excellence, operations excellence, quality and produc­tivity and business efficiency. It also highlights big data and industry 4.0, descriptive data analytics, diagnostics data ana­lytics, predictive data analytics, prescriptive data analytics and innovative kaizen circles.