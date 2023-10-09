OIC holds Israel responsible for ME instability

ISLAMABAD - The political representative body of Organisation of Islamic Cooperation has strongly condemned the continuing Israeli military aggression against the Palestinians and said the continued occupation is the cause of instability.

In a statement, OIC Secretary General Hissein Bra­him Taha said the OIC is greatly concerned about the developments on the ground and the dangerous Israeli escalation in the occupied Palestinian terri­tory. The statement condemned the Israeli military aggression that led to the fall of hundreds of mar­tyrs and wounded among the Palestinian people, stressing that the contin­uation of the Israeli occu­pation and its failure to adhere to the resolutions of international legitima­cy, and the escalation of the pace of its attacks and daily crimes against the Palestinian people, their land and sanctities, and depriving them of their le­gitimate rights is the main reason for instability. The OIC secretary general held the Israeli occupation responsible for the escala­tion and, at the same time, called on the international community, especially the UN Security Council, to as­sume its responsibilities towards stopping the Is­raeli aggression, providing international protection for the Palestinian people, and sponsoring a credible political process to end the Israeli occupation and establish an independent, sovereign Palestinian state, with East Al-Quds as its capital on the lines of June 04, 1967, and achiev­ing a just and comprehen­sive peace based on the vision of a two-state solu­tion per international le­gitimacy resolutions and the Arab Peace Initiative.