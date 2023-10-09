Only two-state solution to ensure ME peace: PM

Kakar says Pakistan will continue extending diplomatic, social and political support to Palestinians at all global foran Categorically reiterates Pakistan won’t recognise Israel n Calls for resolution of Palestine and Kashmir issues under UN.

ISLAMABAD - Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on Sunday said that Pakistan stood in solidarity with the Palestinians people and would utilize all mul­tilateral forum like Orga­nization of Islamic Coop­eration (OIC) to galvanize a collective stance for the protection and dignity of Palestinians in the man­ner that supported their demand.

In an interview with the social media platform “Talk Shock”, the prime minister said that Pakistan had al­ways taken a firm stance on the Palestine issue and reaffirmed its position as ‘a friend of Palestine’.

He said that Pakistan would continue extending diplomatic, social and po­litical support to them at all global fora The prime minister stressed that the two nations’ state was the key to the solution of the Palestine and Israel con­flict which would bring stability in the Middle East.

He also categorically re­iterated that Pakistan did not recognize Israel. Pal­estinians had reached an agreement with Israel over the two-state mechanism, but the due right was con­stantly denied by Israel, he added. The caretaker prime minister cautioned that unless ‘the Palestine Question’ was addressed, the issue of radi­calization would increase and stressed that the two political issues including Palestine and Kashmir should be resolved.

To a question, he said that Pakistan wanted normal rela­tions with all its neighbours but with regard to India, there were three parties, includ­ing Kashmiris. Their demands and aspirations should be met by India and if they were not made part of the normal­ization process with regard to bilateral ties by India, it would amount to ‘non start­er’, he added. The prime min­ister differentiated the history of relations between Pakistan and India and China and India. About the ICC Cricket World Cup being played in India, the prime minister said like ev­ery Pakistani, it was his desire that the Green Shirts should bring laurels to the country. He said so far, there was no practical proposal to visit In­dia in this regard, adding In­dia should have issued visas to Pakistani fans and journalists. Sports should be kept aloof from politics, he said, adding on the other hand, they would have issued visas to Indians if the World Cup was held in Pa­kistan. Earlier, in a post on X, the prime minister said “We urge restraint and protection of civilians. Enduring peace in the Middle East lies in a two-state solution with a viable, contiguous, sovereign State of Palestine, founded on pre-1967 borders, with Al Quds Al-Sharif at its heart.”

Earlier, President Dr Arif Alvi and Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar urged for maximum restraint to prevent further bloodshed and loss of human lives. The President in a post on social media X said he was deeply disturbed over the escalation of violence in the Middle East. He said the situation calls for an imme­diate ceasefire, as the hostili­ty and confrontation between Palestine and Israel would fur­ther increase the sufferings of people. Meanwhile, Caretak­er Foreign Minister Jalil Abbas Jilani said Pakistan was deep­ly concerned by the escalat­ing hostility in the Middle East and the loss of innocent lives. In a post on X, he said: “We stand in solidarity with Pales­tinians and call for an imme­diate end to the violence and oppression by Israeli occupa­tion forces.” Jilani said a via­ble and sovereign State of Pal­estine must be established on the basis of pre-1967 borders and UN resolutions.

He said the internation­al community needs to inter­vene to bring an end to the conflict, protect civilians, and work towards a lasting peace in the Middle East. Separate­ly, Foreign Office Spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch called on the international community to come together for the cessation of hostilities, protection of civil­ians and for a lasting peace in the Middle East. In a statement, the spokesperson said Pakistan was closely monitoring the un­folding situation in the Middle East and eruption of hostilities between Israel and Palestin­ians. The caretaker prime min­ister also informed that then prime minister Shehbaz Shar­if had told him (Kakar) that he was going to be caretaker prime minister a week before it was announced.