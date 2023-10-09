Monday, October 09, 2023
Over 123,500 people displaced in Gaza

Anadolu
1:23 PM | October 09, 2023
The escalation between Israel and Palestinian groups resulted in the displacement of 123,538 Palestinians in the Gaza Strip, according to the latest data from the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, or OCHA.

The Gaza-based Hamas resistance group launched Operation Al-Aqsa Flood against Israel early Saturday, firing a barrage of rockets. It said the surprise attack was in response to the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and increased settler violence.

At least 700 Israelis have been killed and over 2,300 others wounded in the attack, according to the Israeli Health Ministry.

In retaliation, the Israeli army initiated Operation Swords of Iron against Hamas in the Gaza Strip, killing at least 493 Palestinians and wounding over 2,750 others.

