Over 2,400 killed in Afghan quakes

KABUL - Powerful earthquakes in Afghanistan have killed more than 2,000 people and injured more than 9,000, the Tali­ban administration said on Sunday, in the deadliest tremors in years in the quake-prone mountainous country.

Amid the confusion, the death toll from Saturday’s quakes spiked from 500 reported on Sunday morning by a Red Crescent spokesperson and 16 from Saturday night. The quakes hit 35 km northwest of the city of Herat, with one measuring 6.3 magnitude, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said. Mullah Janan Sayeeq, spokes­man for the Ministry of Disasters, told media outlet that 2,445 people were dead, 9,240 injured and 1,329 houses damaged or destroyed. More than 200 dead had been brought to different hospitals, a Herat health department official who identified himself as Dr Danish told Reuters, adding most of them were wom­en and children. Bodies had been “taken to several places — military bases, hospitals,” Danish said. The quakes caused panic in Herat, resi­dent Naseema said on Saturday.

“People left their houses, we all are on the streets,” she wrote in a text message to Reuters, adding that the city was feeling follow-on tremors. Herat — 120 kilometres east of the border with Iran — is considered the cultural capital of Afghanistan. It is the capital of Her­at province, which is home to an es­timated population of 1.9 million, according to 2019 World Bank data. Afghanistan is frequently hit by earthquakes, especially in the Hin­du Kush mountain range, which lies near the junction of the Eurasian and Indian tectonic plates. In June last year, more than 1,000 people were killed, and tens of thousands rendered homeless after a 5.9-mag­nitude quake — the deadliest in Af­ghanistan in nearly a quarter of a century — struck the impover­ished province of Paktika. Afghani­stan is already in the grip of a grind­ing humanitarian crisis, following the widespread withdrawal of for­eign aid since the Taliban returned to power in 2021. Ubaidur Rehman Nizamani, the head of mission at the Pakistan embassy in Afghanistan, said Pakistan was prioritising the dispatch of search and rescue teams, medicines, food and shelter items.