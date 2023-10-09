PAF’s 14-nation air drill Indus Shield kicks off

ISLAMABAD - In a magnificent display of international camaraderie and airpower, the PAF on Sunday proudly inaugurated its 14-nation air exercise, Indus Shield-2023, at an operational air base of the Pakistan Air Force.
Air Vice Marshal Tariq Mehmood Ghazi, Air Officer Commanding, Central Air Command, Pakistan Air Force, was the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony, according to a press release.
While addressing the exercise participants, the Air Officer Commanding emphasized on the significance of multi-national air exercises in achieving common objectives in the face of evolving dynamics of air warfare. He commended the efforts of the Air Power Center of Excellence for the organization of the mega exercise, which, he said, would augment the existing partnership between the key allies in addition to bolstering interoperability amongst the participating Air Forces.
He also added that the planning and execution of the exercise underscores the vision of the Pakistan Chief of the Air Staff regarding the crucial role played by the PAF in advancing technology, modernizing its capabilities and employing contemporary combat tactics to effectively address shared challenges of aerial defence. Air Vice Marshal Tariq Mehmood Ghazi highlighted that the exercise would prove to be a step forward, to promote warm and brotherly relations amongst the leading air powers of the region. The Exercise Indus Shield-2023 will witness participation from 14 esteemed Air Forces.