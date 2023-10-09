PAF’s 14-nation air drill Indus Shield kicks off

ISLAMABAD - In a magnificent display of international camarade­rie and airpower, the PAF on Sunday proudly inaugu­rated its 14-nation air exercise, Indus Shield-2023, at an operational air base of the Pakistan Air Force.

Air Vice Marshal Tariq Mehmood Ghazi, Air Of­ficer Commanding, Central Air Command, Paki­stan Air Force, was the chief guest at the inaugu­ration ceremony, according to a press release.

While addressing the exercise participants, the Air Officer Commanding emphasized on the sig­nificance of multi-national air exercises in achiev­ing common objectives in the face of evolving dy­namics of air warfare. He commended the efforts of the Air Power Center of Excellence for the or­ganization of the mega exercise, which, he said, would augment the existing partnership between the key allies in addition to bolstering interopera­bility amongst the participating Air Forces.

He also added that the planning and execution of the exercise underscores the vision of the Pa­kistan Chief of the Air Staff regarding the crucial role played by the PAF in advancing technology, modernizing its capabilities and employing con­temporary combat tactics to effectively address shared challenges of aerial defence. Air Vice Marshal Tariq Mehmood Ghazi highlighted that the exercise would prove to be a step forward, to promote warm and brotherly relations amongst the leading air powers of the region. The Exer­cise Indus Shield-2023 will witness participa­tion from 14 esteemed Air Forces.