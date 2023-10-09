Pakistan, China agree to invite third parties’ participation in CPEC: Haque

BEIJING - The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a pilot project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is a game changer and very important for socio-economic development of Pakistan and now, both Pakistan and China have agreed to invite third parties to participate in this project, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque said on Sunday. “This project has been a game changer and very important for socio-economic development of the country. Now, our two countries have agreed to invite third parties to participate in this project,” he told CCTV in an interview. “We are now working to extend it to Afghanistan, the neighboring country of both China and Pakistan,” he added. Ambassador Haque said that China is a global leader in terms of many technologies like artificial intelligence, e-commerce, green technologies. “So, it has been identified as one of the most important areas for the second phase, and we have established Joint Working Groups for cooperation,” he added. He said that new corridors like China-Pakistan Digital Corridor, Green Corridor and Health Corridor have been launched to benefit on the emerging opportunities in the area science and technology and Information Technology (IT) fields. Responding to a question about the transportation projects, he said that Lahore Orange Metro Train was one of the first early harvest projects under the CPEC framework.