Pakistan, China agree to invite third parties’ participation in CPEC: Haque

BEIJING - The China-Pa­kistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a pilot project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is a game changer and very important for socio-economic development of Pakistan and now, both Pakistan and China have agreed to invite third par­ties to participate in this proj­ect, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque said on Sunday. “This project has been a game changer and very im­portant for socio-economic de­velopment of the country. Now, our two countries have agreed to invite third parties to par­ticipate in this project,” he told CCTV in an interview. “We are now working to extend it to Afghanistan, the neighboring country of both China and Pa­kistan,” he added. Ambassa­dor Haque said that China is a global leader in terms of many technologies like artificial in­telligence, e-commerce, green technologies. “So, it has been identified as one of the most important areas for the sec­ond phase, and we have estab­lished Joint Working Groups for cooperation,” he added. He said that new corridors like China-Pakistan Digital Corri­dor, Green Corridor and Health Corridor have been launched to benefit on the emerging op­portunities in the area science and technology and Informa­tion Technology (IT) fields. Re­sponding to a question about the transportation projects, he said that Lahore Orange Metro Train was one of the first ear­ly harvest projects under the CPEC framework.