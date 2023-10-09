Monday, October 09, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan, China agree to invite third parties’ participation in CPEC: Haque

Pakistan, China agree to invite third parties’ participation in CPEC: Haque
APP
October 09, 2023
International, Newspaper

BEIJING   -   The China-Pa­kistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), a pilot project of the Belt and Road Initiative (BRI) is a game changer and very important for socio-economic development of Pakistan and now, both Pakistan and China have agreed to invite third par­ties to participate in this proj­ect, Pakistan Ambassador to China, Moin ul Haque said on Sunday. “This project has been a game changer and very im­portant for socio-economic de­velopment of the country. Now, our two countries have agreed to invite third parties to par­ticipate in this project,” he told CCTV in an interview. “We are now working to extend it to Afghanistan, the neighboring country of both China and Pa­kistan,” he added. Ambassa­dor Haque said that China is a global leader in terms of many technologies like artificial in­telligence, e-commerce, green technologies. “So, it has been identified as one of the most important areas for the sec­ond phase, and we have estab­lished Joint Working Groups for cooperation,” he added. He said that new corridors like China-Pakistan Digital Corri­dor, Green Corridor and Health Corridor have been launched to benefit on the emerging op­portunities in the area science and technology and Informa­tion Technology (IT) fields. Re­sponding to a question about the transportation projects, he said that Lahore Orange Metro Train was one of the first ear­ly harvest projects under the CPEC framework.

Mid-term test for Scholz’s coalition at German state polls

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1696742084.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023