Pakistan, China to step up academic coop in rapeseed

BEIJING-“We are willing to assist Pakistan in the development of the rapeseed industry. We have discussed with the Pakistani delegation and reached a cooperation intention in rapeseed which includes the exchange of germplasm resources, cooperative breeding and regular exchange visits.”

This was stated by Li Dianrong, rapeseed expert at Hybrid Rapeseed Research Center in Shaanxi, China, according to Gwadar Pro. Last Wednesday, a delegation led by Fateh Marri, vice chancellor of Sindh Agriculture University, visited the Hybrid Rapeseed Research Centre for investigation and exchange, accompanied by Li Dianrong and Li Youli, deputy secretary of the centre.

During the visit, Li Dianrong introduced the latest progress in rapeseed research. Engaged in research of rapeseed breeding and cultivation technology for 50 years, Li has independently cultivated 22 hybrid rape varieties.