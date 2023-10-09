Pakistan grieved over devastating quake in Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan yesterday expressed deep sadness and condolence over loss of precious lives and properties in devastating earthquake that hit Western regions of Afghanistan.

“The government and people of Pakistan are deeply saddened by the devastating earthquake in Western regions of Afghani­stan yesterday, resulting in tragic loss of life and widespread dam­age to property,” a statement is­sued by Foreign Office spokesper­son Mumtaz Zahra Baloch said. She added: “We extend our sin­cerest condolences to the families of those who lost their loved ones and pray for the early and com­plete recovery of the injured.”

The spokesperson said Pakistan stood in complete solidarity with the brothers and sisters in Afghan­istan during this difficult time. “We are in contact with the Afghan au­thorities to get a first-hand assess­ment of the urgent needs of those affected by the earthquake. Paki­stan will extend all possible support to the recovery effort,” she said.