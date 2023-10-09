Monday, October 09, 2023
Past in Perspective
October 09, 2023
Opinions, Past in Perspective

This wall will fall. For it cannot withstand faith;
it cannot withstand truth. The wall cannot withstand freedom.”
–John F. Kennedy

The fall of the Berlin Wall in 1989 was a historic event that marked the end of the Cold War and the reunification of Germany. It symbolised the collapse of the oppressive communist regime in East Germany and the triumph of freedom and democracy. The wall had divided families and friends for nearly three decades, and its fall allowed people to freely move and communicate, fostering unity and reconciliation. The event was significant globally, as it inspired democratic movements and led to the dissolution of the Soviet Union. The fall of the Berlin Wall remains an iconic symbol of peaceful revolution and the power of the people.

