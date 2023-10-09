PBF welcomes European Parliament’s decision of extending GSP Plus status to Pakistan

ISLAMABAD-The Pakistan Business Forum (PBF) has welcomed the European Parliament’s decision of extending the Generalised System of Preferences (GSP) Plus status to Pakistan for another four years till 2027, but has urged the government to remove regulatory obstacles to boost exports to the EU.

The GSP Plus status offers developing countries duty-free or reduced-tariff access to the EU market for over 6,000 products. It is a significant opportunity for Pakistan to boost its exports and create jobs. In a statement, PBF Chairman (Capital Area) Atif Ikram Sheikh said that PBF appreciates the unwavering efforts of the Government of Pakistan in advocating for this extension, further strengthening trade relations and fostering economic growth for our nation. He said that the GSP Plus status, which Pakistan has enjoyed in the past, has significantly contributed to enhancing our export potential and economic prosperity.