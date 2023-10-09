Monday, October 09, 2023
CONNECT WITH US

 PFC to participate in Asia Apparel Expo Berlin

 PFC to participate in Asia Apparel Expo Berlin
Agencies
October 09, 2023
Business

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Fur­niture Council (PFC) will take part in 3-day Asia Apparel Expo Ber­lin, Germany starting from19-21 February 2024 to discover busi­ness opportunities and explore new markets access for Pakistani products. In a press statement issued here Sunday, Chief Execu­tive Officer (CEO) PFC Mian Kashif Ashfaq said that PFC along Chenone will be participating in this mega event. He said Chenone will also exhibit its high quality international standards products to capture their share in global market. He said it’s an excellent opportunity to showcase Pak products and develop business deals with international buyers. He said PFC and Chenone have already attended several other international fairs in US, China, Italy, Sri Lanka and introduced its prod­ucts which are in great demand. He hoped in getting orders from for­eign buyers. TDAP is facilitating the manu­facturers of export prod­ucts. He said he will also hold series of marathon meetings with tycoons for investment to avail government unprec­edented special package for foreign investors. 

Mid-term test for Scholz’s coalition at German state polls

Agencies

Business

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2023-10-08/Lahore/epaper_img_1696742084.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2023