Monday, October 09, 2023
PFF announces team management for FIFA WC 2026 Qualifier 

STAFF REPORT
October 09, 2023
Sports

LAHORE - The Pakistan Football Federa­tion (PFF) has confirmed the team management for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier which will be played on a home and away basis. The officials include Stephen Constantine (Head Coach), Shadab Iftikhar (Official), Claudio Altieri (Per­formance Coach), Rogerio Ramos Dal Solio and Noman Ibrahim (Goalkeeper Coaches), Muhammad Ali Khan (Team Manager), Irteza Hussain (Data Analyst), Dr. Azam (Team Doctor), Dr Adnan (Physio­therapist), Muhammad Yashal (Media Manager), Hassnain Haider (Digital/Social Media) and Abdul Qayyum (Masseur). Rogerio Ramos Dal Solio will directly reach Cambodia and join the squad for the away leg against Cambodia scheduled on 12 October. Noman Ibra­him will be accompanying the squad as Goalkeeper Coach for Pakistan’s home leg match against Cambodia on 17 Octo­ber in Jinnah Stadium, Islam­abad. Pakistan left for Phnom Penh on Sunday night. 

