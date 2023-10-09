PFF announces team management for FIFA WC 2026 Qualifier 

LAHORE - The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) has confirmed the team management for the FIFA World Cup 2026 Qualifier which will be played on a home and away basis. The officials include Stephen Constantine (Head Coach), Shadab Iftikhar (Official), Claudio Altieri (Performance Coach), Rogerio Ramos Dal Solio and Noman Ibrahim (Goalkeeper Coaches), Muhammad Ali Khan (Team Manager), Irteza Hussain (Data Analyst), Dr. Azam (Team Doctor), Dr Adnan (Physiotherapist), Muhammad Yashal (Media Manager), Hassnain Haider (Digital/Social Media) and Abdul Qayyum (Masseur). Rogerio Ramos Dal Solio will directly reach Cambodia and join the squad for the away leg against Cambodia scheduled on 12 October. Noman Ibrahim will be accompanying the squad as Goalkeeper Coach for Pakistan’s home leg match against Cambodia on 17 October in Jinnah Stadium, Islamabad. Pakistan left for Phnom Penh on Sunday night.