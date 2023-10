Players advance to main draw in Sheheryar Malik Memorial Pakistan Open Tennis 

LAHORE - The players advanced to the main draw of the Sheh­eryar Malik Memorial Pakistan Open Tennis Champi­onship 2023 after winning their respective qualifiers here at Sports Board Punjab Tennis Academy, Nishtar Park on Sunday.

In the men’s singles qualifying 1st round, Hassan Riaz beat Syed Shams ud Din 6-0, Qasim Ali beat Rai Asim Zafar 6-2, Rana Humayun beat Shahrukh 6-1, Ahtesh­am Arif beat Hassan Hafeez 6-2, Omer Mania beat Dr Shazaib Pervez 6-2, Zaid Mujahid beat Haroon Zahid 6-0, Hassan Ahmad beat Mustansir Ali Khan 6-2, Bilal Farooq beat Haider Zahid 6-1, Abdullah Shafqat beat Saif Ullah 6-1, Sikandar Hayat beat Hamza Rehmat 6-1, Kashan Tariq beat Ahmad Khan 6-0, Kamran Khan beat Zain Farooq 6-1, Ahmad Raza beat Waqas Basit 6-2, Hammad beat Hamza Jawad 7-6.

In the men’s singles 2nd round, Nalain Abbas beat Col Saif 6-2, Sikandar Hayat beat Shamir Dilshad 6-0, Ka­mran Khan beat Kashand Tariq 6-2, Ahmad Raza beat Waleed Humayun 6-1. The players, who have qualified for the men’s singles main draw, include Sikandar Hay­at beat Nalain Abbas 6-1, Suleman Junaid beat Ahmad Raza 6-4, Hammad beat Abdullah 6-2, Omer Mania beat Ahmad Kamil 6-4.