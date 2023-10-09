PMDC official killed in Quetta IED blast

QUETTA - The project manager of the Pakistan Mineral De­velopment Corporation (PMDC) was killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast targeting his vehicle in Quetta on Sunday, police said.

Quetta Senior Superintendent of Police (Opera­tions) Jawad Tariq confirmed the casualty to a me­dia outlet and identified the deceased as Shabat Mir­za. He said the PMDC official was traveling to the Sor Range in a car along with his driver, Muhammad Zakir, when the blast occurred. “Mirza passed away on the spot while his driver sustained critical injuries.”