PMDC official killed in Quetta IED blast

QUETTA - The project manager of the Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation (PMDC) was killed in an improvised explosive device (IED) blast targeting his vehicle in Quetta on Sunday, police said.
Quetta Senior Superintendent of Police (Operations) Jawad Tariq confirmed the casualty to a media outlet and identified the deceased as Shabat Mirza. He said the PMDC official was traveling to the Sor Range in a car along with his driver, Muhammad Zakir, when the blast occurred. “Mirza passed away on the spot while his driver sustained critical injuries.”