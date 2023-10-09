Police recover hostage from Dadu’s katcha area

NAWABSHAH-The police in an operation in katcha area of Dadu recovered a hostage kidnapped 53 days ago, police reported on Sunday.

SSP Shaheed Benazirabad Hyder Raza has said that the police recovered a youth, Soomar Larik, in an operation in katcha area of Dadu district, who was kidnapped by bandits 53 days ago from Mashaikh, an area near Qazi Ahmed.

Recovered hostage Sommar Larik is son of a Patwari, a lower rank official of revenue department.

After recent decision of the government to launch a law enforcement operation in katcha areas, the incidents of lawlessness being frequently reported.

In a rocket explosion in katcha area of Kandhkot district recently nine people were killed including four children.

“A rocket exploded at a house of Shah Ali Sabzoi in Bangi Khan Sabzoi village in katcha area leaving nine people dead including four children,” local police said. “Six others were injured in the incident”.

Caretaker Chief Minister of Sindh Maqbool Baqar while taking notice of the rocket launcher blast in katcha area of Kandhkot, summoned report from the IG Police.

It is to be mentioned here that the Sindh government has decided to launch a law enforcement operation in katcha areas (riverine forests) along the Indus River in upper Sindh districts to curb activities of bandit gangs and other outlaws involved in rampant kidnapping for ransom and other crimes in the region.